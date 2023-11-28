It seems that the fans continue to surprise us! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information is related to a brilliant recreation of musical moments. They have achieved it with Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch and the result is surprising:

We remind you that you already have our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

An official Super Mario Bros Wonder float appears in this Toronto parade