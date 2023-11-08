In presenting the latest financial resultsNintendo made it known that Super Mario Bros. Wonder sales reached 4.3 million copies in just two weeks after release.

As reiterated by the House of Kyoto itself, this is the best launch ever for a video game in the series. President Shuntaro Furukawa also added that historically Super Mario titles tend to sell for a long time after launch, therefore a long wave of sales is expected, especially in view of the upcoming Christmas period.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we remind you, has been available exclusively on Nintendo Switch for a few weeks. Here you find our review written by Danilo Dellafrana.

