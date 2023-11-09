Super Mario Bros. Wonder is once again the best-selling game of the week in Japan. The title is unstoppable compared to other releases in a week where Xbox Series X|S surprises once again.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been proclaimed as the best-selling game of last week in Japan and they already go a few times. The Nintendo Switch game is close to a million units in Japan and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to get off the top shelf.

Behind of Super Mario Bros. Wonder There are other releases such as WarioWare: Move It! either Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Nintendo Switch continues to dominate software sales, despite the presence of PlayStation titles.

And the hybrid console also maintains the lead in hardware. Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in a week where Xbox Series We leave you the top 10 (via Gematsu):

The best-selling games of the week in Japan

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108.449 (910.259) Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30.884 (Nuevo) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29.584 (Nuevo) Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28.850 (Nuevo) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15.933 (7.565.970) Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14.367 (Nuevo) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10.158 (940.696) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7.974 (71.388) Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7.360 (Nuevo) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 6.325 (96.182)

The best-selling consoles of the week in Japan

Switch OLED Model – 58.932 (5.996.897) Switch Lite – 23.627 (5.558.037) Switch – 10.693 (19.593.360) Xbox Series S – 2.405 (292.704) Xbox Series X – 2.332 (232.230) PlayStation 4 – 1.306 (7.904.699) PlayStation 5 – 1.090 (3.932.322) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 127 (590.064) New 2DS LL – 24 (1.192.582)

In case you haven’t played Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we leave you here our analysis of a game that once again gives a twist to a formula that we all know and that continues to surprise like the first day we saw it. This is how we have valued it:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not only a breath of fresh air for 2D platforms, it is a master class in how to update a game concept that has triumphed for more than three decades, and do so successfully, without losing its essence. A surprising platformer where the unexpected is the true star.

