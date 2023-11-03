Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already on its way to one million copies in Japan. The lists of best-selling games and consoles of the week have already been published showing the dominance of Nintendo Switch.

One more week, Famitsu (via Gematsu) has published the list of best-selling games and consoles of the week in Japan and for the second time Super Mario Bros. Wonder is established as the most popular game in this period of time.

The game has recorded more than 160,000 units sold this week while continuing to keep Nintendo Switch sales on the rise. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a little closer to reaching one million copies in Japan.

In second place, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.

Here we leave you the top 10 with the best-selling games and the most popular hardware. Nintendo Switch It is proclaimed leader again while PS5 is surpassed by an Xbox Series X that has had a great month.

The best-selling games of the week in Japan

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 163.176 (801.810) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 para Switch (Konami, 10/24/23) – 19.330 (Nuevo) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 para PS5 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 13.717 (Nuevo) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 12.509 (89.857) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9.150 (63.414) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7.932 (930.538) Pokemon Escarlata / Pokemon Púrpura (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5.149 (5.168.231) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4.763 (5.525.023) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,371 (3.295.992) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.264 (5.311.793)

The best-selling consoles of the week in Japan

Switch OLED Model – 53.381 (5.937.965) Switch – 6.200 (19.582.667) Switch Lite – 6.580 (5.534.410) Xbox Series X – 2.903 (229.898) PlayStation 5 – 2.717 (3.931.232) PlayStation 4 – 1.006 (7.903.393) Xbox Series S – 398 (290.299) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 216 (589.937) New 2DS LL – 23 (1.192.558)

