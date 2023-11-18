Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the best launch of a Super Mario game on Nintendo Switch in the UK, but Spider-Man 2 falls short of first on PS4.

The sales data of October 2023 in United Kingdom are here, with interesting data for the four main protagonists: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and EA Sports FC 24.

If we look at the two lists of best-selling games (in physical format with data from GfK and in digital format with data from GSD, via GamesIndustry) we see that in both cases the number 1 game is EA Sports FC 24.

However, a significant decrease has been noted compared to FIFA 23 a year ago. Looking at the physical and digital data together, sales in its first week were 16% lower.

Respect to Assassin’s Creed Mirageits sales were 58% lower than those of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, although almost equal to those of 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 triumph in an irregular month of October in the UK

Let’s go now with the two big exclusives for Switch and PS5. Nintendo does not offer digital sales data, so looking only at physical data, we have to Super Mario Bros. Wonder It sold 3,000 more units in its first two weeks than Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, and 13,000 more than Super Mario 3D All Stars in 2020.

This makes it the best Mario release on Switch in the UK, and if we pooled digital data it would probably be the best launch of a Mario game in historysomething that we do know has happened throughout Europe.

As for Spider-Man 2, there are apparently bad data, such as that its sales are almost 9% lower than those of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018but also 94% higher than those of Miles Morales in 2020.

We must take into account the installed console base of PS5, which is much lower than that of PS4s that existed in 2018. Even with that, it has sold a bit more, 2% more, than God of War Ragnarok last year, and that one came out on both PS5 and PS4.

Despite the good performance, this October there has been a 10% decrease in console sales and a 24% decrease in digital game sales (physical games increased by 1.08%) compared to the month of October 2022. Perhaps attributed to the lack of Call of Duty, which this year came out in November.