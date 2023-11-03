Super Mario Bros Wonder is so immense and has such a large repertoire, that Normally it is logical that many times we miss a collectibleor we do not know how to decipher the collection process of any of these additions at first.

In this post we will talk to you about Purple Coins and how you can do with them quickly. A trick that will save you many hours of exploring and collecting and will make the process much easier. Are you prepared?

Repeating challenge levels over and over is the best way to get Purple Coins or Flower Coins. These challenges are relatively short and last less than others we find in the game, so we can complete more and get these coins more easily.

And not only that, we can also find all of Captain Toad’s locations, since each of them gives us a total of 50 Purple Coins. We can also take a look at our surroundings and collect the large coins that we see throughout different levels.

Check out our complete Super Mario Wonder guide and ultimate review. By knowing these ways to get Purple Coins you will be able to enjoy all the benefits that They can contribute to us in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

eShop