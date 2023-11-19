An almost irresistible offer for those who don’t have it yet! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information is related to its first discount after its official launch. After the release of Super Mario RPG, Amazon Spain has reduced Wonder at only €44.90. It is currently the best-selling game in the store!

This is how they describe it on Amazon:

Prince Florian He invites Mario and his friends to visit him, but a familiar enemy then appears by surprise! While his army spoils the party for our heroes, Bowser takes possession of a Wonder Flower and merges with Prince Florian’s castle, transforming into a floating fortress.

An all-new 2D side-scrolling adventure: apparently classic, but full of surprises that will make your head spin.

Save the Flower Kingdom from Bowser’s machinations, a new kingdom made up of six different worlds surrounding the Petal Archipelago. In these seven areas to explore you will find grasslands, frozen mountain ranges, mushroom forests, waterfalls, magmatic environments or the depth of the seas. There are also open areas on the map that you can explore as you wish.

You can choose between twelve characters: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad – blue or yellow and Toadette follow the classic rules. The Yoshi -green, blue, red and yellow- and Caco Gazapo are designed to make the game more accessible.

Up to four people can play local multiplayer with a single console. You can play online with other players from anywhere in the world or create a game with your friends to play cooperative levels or race. There can be up to 12 players in the world and at a given level, four of them.

We remind you that you already have our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the subject? We read you in the comments!

