After all this time, Super Mario Odyssey fans are still waiting for information about a sequel to this game, and now it seems that Super Mario Bros Wonder could hold the key to everything.

The success of Super Mario Bros Wonder has reopened the debate about the sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, and Nintendo has not given any type of information about it.. It’s true that Odyssey would be closer to Super Mario Sunshine than Super Mario Bros Wonder, there could still be some hope.

If we stop to think about Odyssey the key point was Cappy and here it is Wonder Flower, both of them adopt different approaches to transform the player, thus adding a new approach to the game. Wonder is a 2D game, so including Wonder Flower in a 3D game in the Super Mario franchise could be a very positive thing. In Super Mario Bros Wonder a lot is already demonstrated with Goomba’s transformationit seems fitting that a potential Odyssey sequel could bring that focus on transformation and exploration with Wonder Flower.

It would also not be unreasonable to imagine a sequel to Odyssey where aspects of both games are combined, it could be a very interesting question. In fact, Prince Florian from Super Mario Bros Wonder could even be used as a kind of Cappy, so to speak with the capture system of Super Mario Odyssey.

In any case, there are already rumors of a 3D Mario, but it is true that we do not know anything else about it. Everything would point to a possible date in 2024 with the company’s new software, but as we say we have no official information about it. Could the Odyssey sequel be the launch game for the new console?

