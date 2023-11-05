Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to lead. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Suika Game

SEGA Mega Drive Classics

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Cult of the Lamb

Dave the Diver

EA Sports FC 24

Grim Fandango

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog

Outlast

Among Us

Overcooked! 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

5 in 1 Bundle

LEGO Los Increíbles

Fashion Dreamer

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

Sonic Forces

This War of Mine

Little Nightmares

Thief Simulator

Just Damce 2023 Edition

Stardew Valley

Speediest

LEGO Jurassic World

ARK Survival Evolved

Thief Simulator

Truck Simulator

Bioshock The Collection

Digital only games

Suika Game

Dave the Diver

Grim Fandango

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog

Outlast

Among Us

Thief Simulator

Speediest

Thief Simulator

Truck Simulator

Outlast II

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Dicey Dungeons

Green Hell

Football Cup 2021

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Leyers of Fear Legacy

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Farm Sim

Taxi Sim 2020

Bus Simulator

Vampire Survivors

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Alan Wake Remastered

The Pillars of the Earth

Feudal Alloy

Out Run

Sea of Stars

Worms WMD

What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

