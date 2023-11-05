Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to lead. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Suika Game
SEGA Mega Drive Classics
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Cult of the Lamb
Dave the Diver
EA Sports FC 24
Grim Fandango
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic the Hedgehog
Outlast
Among Us
Overcooked! 2
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
5 in 1 Bundle
LEGO Los Increíbles
Fashion Dreamer
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
Sonic Forces
This War of Mine
Little Nightmares
Thief Simulator
Just Damce 2023 Edition
Stardew Valley
Speediest
LEGO Jurassic World
ARK Survival Evolved
Thief Simulator
Truck Simulator
Bioshock The Collection
Digital only games
Suika Game
Dave the Diver
Grim Fandango
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic the Hedgehog
Outlast
Among Us
Thief Simulator
Speediest
Thief Simulator
Truck Simulator
Outlast II
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
Dicey Dungeons
Green Hell
Football Cup 2021
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
Leyers of Fear Legacy
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Farm Sim
Taxi Sim 2020
Bus Simulator
Vampire Survivors
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Alan Wake Remastered
The Pillars of the Earth
Feudal Alloy
Out Run
Sea of Stars
Worms WMD
What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!
Fuente.
Leave a Reply