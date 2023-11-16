It seems that Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to reign! One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, this Nintendo Switch title remains at the top, although PlayStation 5 has overtaken Nintendo Switch. We leave you with the lists:

This week’s game sales (total game sales)

(NSW) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65,017 (975,276)

(PS5) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 63,319 (Nuevo)

(PS4) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 60,134 (Nuevo)

(PS5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 22,132 (Nuevo)

(NSW) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,340 (42,924)

(PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 8,962 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 8,166 (39,050)

(NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,511 (948,207)

(NSW) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,186 (7,573,156)

(NSW) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5,913 (77,301)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

PlayStation 5 – 86,869 (4,019,191)

Switch OLED Model – 44,217 (6,041,114)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 21,084 (611,148)

Switch Lite – 13,846 (5,571,883)

Switch – 7,720 (19,601,080)

Xbox Series X – 1,996 (234,226)

PlayStation 4 – 1,330 (7,906,029)

Xbox Series S – 582 (293,286)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 23 (1,192,605)

