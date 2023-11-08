Nintendo boasts a double sales record with Super Mario Bros Wonder: it is the best launch of a Super Mario and the one that sells the fastest.

It premiered on October 20, finally bringing a new adventure in 2 dimensions, and it has been a complete success. It was not enough for Mario to break a record in Europe, he had to translate it to the international level. Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Bros Wonder has broken a historical record for the company: it is the fastest-selling Super Mario game in history.

The latest Mario Bros game for Nintendo Switch has sold 4.3 million units in just two weeks at a global level. With this, it has become the “biggest launch of a Super Mario title” since the company began recording sales data of this type.

He first new 2D Super Mario Bros game in 11 yearsthe brutal success of the plumber’s movie, the more than 130 million Switches around the world… There are many factors that have combined to bring this amazing result with Wonder, although the most important of all is that it is A truly outstanding title.

Don’t you have it yet? If so, you can look at our guide to buy Super Mario Bros Wonder cheaper, and also read our analysis of Mario Bros Wonder to be clearer to what extent it is a Nintendo Switch essential. Will it manage to rub shoulders with the figures of Super Mario Odyssey and enter the top of the best-selling Switch games?

Fuente