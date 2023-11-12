Nintendo video games are very popular, which is why it is difficult to beat some sales records. But… Super Mario Bros Wonder has done it!

Get ready, Mario fans, because the mustachioed plumber phenomenon is reaching new heights! Super Mario Bros Wonder for Nintendo Switch is not only revolutionizing the classic formula of the beloved character, but it has also broken sales records, establishing itself as the best-selling title in the franchise’s long and glorious history.

In just two weeks since its epic launch on October 20, Super Mario Bros Wonder has achieved an impressive global sales of 4.3 million units, according to sales data provided by Nintendo. This is not only an amazing achievement, but it also marks a radical change in gaming experience, as it is the first new 2D Mario game in 11 years. The series’ mix of innovation and charming familiarity have made this title an instant hit.

He is still the king.

Although Nintendo notes that this data focuses on Wii and Nintendo DS titles onwards, this does not detract from the impressive success of Super Mario Bros Wonder. The anticipation and enthusiasm of fans has translated into sales figures that have exceeded all expectations. Furthermore, the game not only stands out for its playability, but also for introducing Kevin Afghani as the new voice of Mario and Luigi, marking a new chapter in the franchise’s sonic history.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The news of this sales record comes after the resounding box office success of Illumination Entertainment’s animated film, which grossed more than $1.36 billion worldwide. Not only is it the highest-grossing film based on a video game, but it has also become the second highest-grossing animated film of all time. This double success in the world of film and video games demonstrates the lasting strength of the Mario brand.

Nintendo, far from resting on its laurels, has epic plans to take its cinematic success to new levels. After the triumph of Super Mario Bros, a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is coming with Sony Pictures. Anticipation is increasing, and although there is still time before the release, fans are already making their wishes heard, requesting Tom Holland as Link. While they give us more details about this fascinating project, we can continue enjoying Super Mario Bros Wonder.