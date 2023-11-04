No one now has the slightest doubt about the great success of Super Mario Bros Wonder, dubbed the best 2D Mario of recent decades.

Most players find it to be one of the best games in the franchise, in 2D, for its general design, but especially for its levels.. The truth is that it has not left anyone indifferent, and that is why it is breaking records in terms of sales.

Many players are sharing their adventures and experiences on social networks. This particular player has caught our attention since he has managed to pass one of the most complicated levels of the game and in invisible mode.

We leave you the Reddit post, Be careful if you don’t want spoilers for the levels:

I beat fluff-puff peaks special climb to the beat Invisible

byu/Suspicious_Gate8542 inSuperMarioWonder

As you can see, this is one of the special stages of Mario Wonder, which is accessed as part of a unique world that is hidden in the sky, and can be accessed from various points. These levels have an especially high difficulty.

This player has managed to overcome this level, which is really complicated, since it requires the players to keep up with the music and it only takes 50 seconds.. Being able to follow the rhythm faster and faster to keep up with the music requires great skill and if you add to that doing it while being invisible, even more so.

Ruetir.com, have you reached this level?

We remind you that here you have our complete guide to the game.