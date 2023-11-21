2023 was a great period for video game adaptations. On the cinema side, Super Mario Bros. The Movie captivated millions of fans and conquered the international box office, allowing it to become the second most successful production of the year. Since its debut, fans of Mexico y LATAM They wonder when it will come to a streaming service.

The feature film from Illumination and Universal Pictures debuted in early April in theaters around the world to great success. Shortly after, it came to streaming through the Peacock service, but only in the United States.

Although thousands of people have already been able to watch this film from the comfort of their home, there are those who question whether it will be available on other platforms and in more regions.

When will Super Mario Bros. The Movie be available streaming in Mexico and LATAM?

Recently, Netflix announced that the film inspired by Nintendo characters will debut on December 3 on its streaming service; Once again, this debut was only confirmed for American soil. What about Mexico and the rest of Latin America?

Well, it was announced that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will arrive very soon on HBO Max in our territory. Although the account that shared this information is not official and it is still expected that the official networks of the service for our region will comment on the matter, announcements that advance the debut are already being projected on television.

According to the information, the film starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Charlie Day will be available at no additional cost through HBO Max in Mexico and Latin America from next December 1st. Thus, the premiere would be very close.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie would be close to arriving on HBO Max

You can now see Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Although it seems that the animated feature film will join the streaming service’s catalog in a matter of days, it is worth noting that people can already enjoy it from the comfort of their home.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is now available for purchase and rental on various services. For example, we can acquire it through Prime Video from Amazon, YouTube, iTunes y Google Play Movies. Of course, it is necessary to spend money to have access and enjoy it from our computer, television or cell phone.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie can now be purchased

But tell us, are you a fan of this production? Do you plan to watch it again when it hits the streaming service? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more information about Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

