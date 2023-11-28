Super Mario Bros. The Movie received very bad reviews from the press, but managed to excite children and fans of the source material. Its good reception by the audience allowed it to be an unprecedented success in theaters and, surprisingly, increase video game sales.

The tape of Illumination y Universal Pictures generated multimillion-dollar profits during its worldwide commercial run and broke multiple grossing records. It is an indisputable success, although it seems that its impact went far beyond movie theaters and streaming platforms.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie boosted the success of video games

According to data provided by Nintendo In its financial report, Plumber Video Games experienced a sales increase after the premiere of the animated feature film in April of this year. What is striking is that this increase does not take into account the performance of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the most recent and successful release in the saga.

According to the information, the franchise shipped 6.22 million games between April and September 2023. Among the best-selling titles we find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Party; none debuted this year.

Despite the criticism, Super Mario Bros. The Movie was a resounding success

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie, released in April, had a positive impact on sales of Mario-related titles. Sales of other titles also grew steadily, bringing the total number of games that have sold one million seats during this period to 16including titles from other software publishers,” commented Nintendo president, Shuntaro Furukawa.

In the report, the Japanese company emphasized that, according to data from Universal Pictures, more than 169.84 million people They watched the feature film between April and September 2023. This meets another major objective of the project, which was to bring a new audience closer to the company’s intellectual properties and the ecosystem of Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda movie is already on the way

The adaptation of Super Mario Bros. turned out to be a resounding success, as it is the second highest-grossing film of 2023 and boosted the commercial performance of the character’s video games. With this data in mind, it is not surprising that Nintendo wants to bring other of its franchises to the big screen.

At the beginning of November, the Japanese company revealed that a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is on the way with Shigeru Miyamoto, Avi Arad y Wes Ball. Although the casting is a mystery, a famous actress raised her hand to play Zelda.

Will The Legend of Zelda film match the success of the Mario adaptation?

But tell us, did you see the animated film? Did it meet your expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

