Super Mario Bros. The Movie has fallen in love with millions of viewers during these months. Its theatrical release broke records and set an incredible precedent for Nintendo, which is betting very hard on going even further into the world of cinema and continuing to grow as an entertainment company.

And one of the great scenes that he left us Super Mario Bros. The Movie was Jack Black’s interpretation of “Peaches.” A few months ago we explored the issue and analyzed the situation of the actor being nominated at the future Oscar gala.

Here we will analyze what options Jack Black could have to win the Oscar for Best Original Song 2024.

Peaches’ original song already has more than 93 million views on YouTube alone on the Illumination channel. On Jack Black’s channel it has more than 55 million views at the time of writing this entry. Another of the possible nominated songs, “I’m Just Ken by Barbie,” has 11 million views on the official Atlantic Records channel on YouTube. The grossing of the Super Mario Bros. movie has been the best in Nintendo’s history, reaching $1.36 billion to date. Furthermore, the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 a few months ago.

In short, Jack’s chances of winning the prize are really high, since has been the most played song from a movie recently. Becoming a viral phenomenon on different networks and boosting the popularity of the film.

Furthermore, a few months ago it was confirmed by Universal itself that the song would be eligible to obtain the expected award. Do you think the actor will end up winning the award?

