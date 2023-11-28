Super Mario Bros. 2 is already a reality although it no longer has Bob Hoskin and John Leguizamo

For fans of the emblematic film adaptation of Super Mario Bros., the arrival of the sequel comic is a dream come true. This project, rooted in passion and nostalgia, takes the Mario brothers in a new adventure right where the original movie left us. With the collaboration of one of the film’s original screenwriters, Super Mario Bros. 2: The Comic goes on an exciting journey that combines the best of the world of video games with the art of comics.

The comic not only picks up the story where the movie left off, but also plunges the characters into a conflict with the villain Wart, an iconic antagonist from the Mario universe. What makes this sequel special is how addresses the film’s impact on both the real world and the game world. Even though the comic ends abruptly before the final battle, sets the stage for an epic showdownpromising a spectacular outcome in what could be a complete trilogy.

The story behind the creation of this comic is as fascinating as its content. Steven Applebaum and Ryan Hoss, editors of a website dedicated to Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, they teamed up with Parker Bennett, one of the original screenwriters, to develop a “canonical” continuation of the film. Although Bennett did not write the comic, His vision and ideas were fundamental to shape this long-awaited sequel.

A continued journey in Dinohattan

The comic, which was published weekly, follows the Mario brothers on their return to Dinohattan to confront Wart. This sequel was developed after plans for a second film were cancelled, offering fans a unique experience in a different but equally exciting format.

Super Mario Bros. 2: The Comic Book is not only an extension of the film, but also explores how the events of the film affected both worlds and the main characters.. Although the comic ends just before the final showdown, offers a deep insight into a universe that captivated generations of fans. Applebaum and Hoss had big plans for this comic book universe, including additional chapters and side adventures, showing the potential for an “expanded universe” of Super Mario Bros.

The legendary film and its cultural impact

The original Super Mario Bros. movie, starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, may not have been a critical or box office success, but it eventually became a cult favorite. His influence on pop culture and his legacy in the world of Mario is indisputable. The fan effort to create a comic book sequel is further proof of the lasting impact of this franchise.

Super Mario Bros. 2: The Comic is more than just a sequel; is a tribute to a film that, despite its criticism, earned a special place in the hearts of many. For those who wish to relive the magic of Mario and Luigi, this comic is available online, offering a unique opportunity to explore a beloved and nostalgia-filled universe.

Mario’s new film, unlike its predecessor, has been a resounding success, both critically and at the box office. This adaptation, which faithfully respects the spirit and aesthetics of the video game, has surprisingly connected with the public, offering a mix of humor, adventure and nostalgic references that have delighted fans of all ages. The success is largely attributed to the successful casting of voicesvivid animation and a narrative that balances action with the unmistakable charisma of the characters from the Mario universe.

The film has not only revitalized the franchise, but also has set a new standard for video game adaptations on filmproving that with the right approach, these stories can be successfully translated to the big screen.