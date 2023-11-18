One of the most successful feature films that has been released in theaters this year has been Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which in turn could be considered one of the best adaptations in history. Whether you are one of those who saw the film months ago and want to enjoy it again or do it for the first time, you will be interested to know that it is finally here available to stream.

The platform that has been chosen for its premiere It has been Movistar Plus, so that everyone who subscribes can watch whenever they want this brilliant animated film that presents us with an exciting and fun adventure in which Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom after sneaking through a mysterious pipe. There he will meet iconic characters such as Toad, Princess Peach or Bowser himself.

One of the aspects that makes this adaptation so special is its enormous number of winks and references to Mario’s own games or other Nintendo games, such as Metroid. All this accompanied by a good sense of humor throughout the hour and a half that it lasts.

Its good results at the box office have already led Shigeru Miyamoto to affirm that more sagas will follow the same path of making the leap to the big screen, as will happen sooner or later with the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, which has already been around for more than one year. planned decade, but as far as Super Mario Bros. At the moment it is not entirely clear if it will end up with a sequel.

