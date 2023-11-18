The highest-grossing animated film of the year comes to Movistar Plus+ so you can watch it as much as you want or enjoy it for the first time.

It has taken a long time to be available, but it is here: last Easter, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie arrived in theaters, one of those works that raised uncertainty due to the always complicated adaptation of video games to cinema.

Beyond the controversies over dubbing and so on, in a year in which The Last of Us had managed to bring the essence of the game it adapted to the screen, what options were there for the milestone to be repeated?

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Furthermore, critics did not agree with the Illumination film: Super Mario Bros.: The film received 59% approval from the specialized media. But you should not underestimate the power of the most famous plumber in Nintendo.

Super Mario Bros.: The movie was a resounding success that garnered 1,361.9 million dollars at the box office and became an unprecedented viral phenomenon. Only Barbie has managed to surpass her collection so far this year.

Super Mario Bros.: The movie is already on Movistar Plus+

These types of hits tend to take their time before becoming available on streaming, and the movie Super Mario animation has been no exception.

But the wait has come to an end today thanks to Movistar Plus+, where you can enjoy Super Mario Bros.: The Movie for the first time, or again, as many times as you want.

The original dubbing of the film featured the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco y Charles Martinetwho, although he did not voice Mario, had his tribute.

Before the release of Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, almost no one expected such a success. Now, the adaptation of Nintendo’s most famous franchise is a precedent in which many other adaptations look to replicate the success. If you haven’t seen it yet and you are a Movistar Plus+ customer, today you have an appointment with the most talkative plumbers.