The success of the super mario bros movie It was irrefutable. In fact, this great achievement has opened the door for Nintendo to bring future adaptations of its best games to the big screen, as may happen with The Legend of Zelda. However, and after more than 3 months since its release in theatersthe time is coming to see “Super Mario Bros” in streaming. In this article we bring you all the information about dates, places and platforms where to see it and much more.

The success of the Super Mario Bros. movie

The film was a real success in cinemas around the world, and the public has rated it very positively, above a criticism that did not adequately reward the talent and potential of the delivery. Nintendo has opened up a new range of possibilities, and after its run on the big screen, the super mario bros movie will finally land on the domestic circuit in both physical and digital format, as well as enjoying it through streaming services.

Curiosities about the Super Mario Bros. movie

Super Mario Bros on Movistar Plus

This is one of the news that has most surprised fans of Super Mario and the film that has been a resounding success in 2023. Movistar shared a few days ago that it will have the rights to broadcast the film of the most famous plumber of all. time. From the past November 17, 2023 is available in your catalog. All this regardless of the telephone operator we have contracted. We will also have games, contests, incredible giveaways and much more in which you can participate. Enjoy the adventures of Mario, Peach, Luigi and Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Complete news

Super Mario Bros streaming: What platforms will it be available on?

The film has been available since May 16 on digital services such as Amazon Prime and Apple. However, this movement has not yet reached Spain or other Latin American countries.. The Universal Pictures film has been a real sensation, and there is less left to mark a new exact date on our calendar. If we take into account what has already happened in countries like Germany and the US, it is probably mostly the Prime Video service that gives us access to the super mario bros movie and streaming.

Amazon Prime Video

The film is also available in catalog of the giant Amazon Prime Video where we can enjoy the complete movie with a duration of 1 hour and 32 minutes. We will also have an option to buy it for €13.99.

The famous Brooklyn plumbers make their leap to the big screen in Super Mario Bros. The Movie, a vibrant and exciting adventure full of action and humor. Mario and his inseparable brother Luigi will travel to a magical world while working on an underground fault that has flooded the city.

Peacock

The same way, The Peacock platform also announced that it will have the film available starting August 3, 2023. In addition, they will also have the debut of FNAF on the screens of millions of homes. This news emerged after the announcement of the Twitter account of this platform, in which he simply noted that the film would arrive very soon. Unfortunately, the platform Peacock It is not available in Spain, although a large part of its catalog is available in SkyShowtime. However, this does not mean that the film will be on the platform because nothing is confirmed.

Date to buy physically and editions

Recently, Universal confirmed the release date that we will have in Spain to get the physical edition of Super Mario Bros.: The Movie. The day we all have to sign up will be on August 23 and will be released in various formats such as: DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, and we will also have a limited metal edition. We will also have a lot of additional content such as a documentary to meet the cast, shots from the filming, the “Peaches” music video and much more, as reported by Gamereactor.

Physical editions in which the film will arrive:

Edition in DVD – 1 disc Edition in Blu-ray – 1 disc Edition in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray – 2 discos

Metallic Edition Limited 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray – 2 discos

The Super Mario movie: dates and editions

Prices for the physical and digital editions of the Super Mario Bros. movie

Los Prices that have been confirmed so far refer to its version in Spain:

On DVD – €17.95 in Spain

On Blu-Ray – €19.95 in Spain

Limited metal edition: €32.02 in Spain

He rent from Super Mario Bros. movie in digital download – 4,99 euros.

These prices must be taken as a base to which some changes can be applied depending on the country, or the variation and fluctuation of prices over time or when there are special offers.

The United States is the country that can now enjoy the movie in streaming

The film can now be enjoyed on some streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Movies y Apple TV. However, the list of countries that can enjoy this advantage is still small and will expand over time. For the moment, the most fortunate of this measure has been, of course, the United States. Since May 16, he has been enjoying the film from the screens of millions of homes.

“Super Mario Bros” streaming has arrived and there are already several platforms that will allow us to view this Nintendo gem from the comfort of our home. Likewise, we can get a digital or physical copy of the film to watch it whenever we want, and wherever we want. Do you think the super mario movie it will be a bestseller in the digital and physical film market? The expectations she left after her appearance in theaters have set the bar very high.