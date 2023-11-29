Suara.com – Located in the Ballroom of The Raffles Hotel, Jakarta (28/11/2023), at the APPI (Association of Indonesian Financing Companies (APPI) member meeting and appreciation), Suparno Djasmin, Director of ASTRA and Director-In-Charge of Astra Financial, received the Lifetime Achievement award in Multifinance Industry.

This figure, who is familiarly called Pak Abong, has worked for 3.5 decades at PT Astra International Tbk – a national company that has 272 subsidiaries, including the automotive sector, financing services and insurance. He studied the insurance, automotive and financial services industries at the Astra Group.

Suparno Djasmin is known to have strong leadership and is always rooted at the bottom, always prioritizing Astra values.

“I am grateful and grateful to have won the Lifetime Achievement Award from APPI,” said Suparno Djasmin in his speech regarding this award.

Deputy Commissioner for Supervision of Financing Institutions and Other Financial Services Institutions OJK, Bambang W. Budiawan accompanied by the General Chair of APPI, Suwandi Wiratno handed over the Lifetime Achievement in Multifinance Industry award to the Director of ASTRA and Director-In-Charge of Astra Financial, Suparno Djasmin in Jakarta, Tuesday (28 /11/2023) (Astra Financial)

“Thank you very much to my family, friends, colleagues and all parties who have supported me all this time. This award belongs to all the teams who have supported my achievements so far. We will continue to work and provide the best to stakeholders and the financial services industry in Indonesia,” he continued.

Suparno Djasmin received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Multifinance Industry from the Association of Indonesian Financing Companies (APPI) for his success in developing financing services from the Astra Group through Astra Financial.

The figure who recently inaugurated the M-Klinik or commercial vehicle-based mobile clinic from Astra Insurance and Garda Oto has had a professional career at Astra for 36 years or 3.5 decades.

He started from the bottom and developed with Astra until he became one of the Directors of ASTRA as well as Director-In-Charge of Astra Financial, leading 14 financial services institutions operating in nine financial industries.

As of September 2023, Astra Financial has total assets of IDR 182.6 trillion and serves 27.7 million customers supported by more than 33,000 employees and 912 networks throughout Indonesia.

Mr. Abong always ensures that all business entities under his auspices are always managed prudently, grow sustainably so as to provide the best to their stakeholders.

Under its line of work, Astra Financial is the market leader in retail financial services which is supported by the growth of the consumer finance company business. Its business units include PT Federal International Finance (FIFGROUP) with assets of IDR 39.6 trillion, Astra Credit Companies (ACC) with assets of IDR 42.5 trillion and Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAF) with assets of IDR 33.8 trillion, and financing companies heavy equipment, namely Komatsu Astra Finance (KAF) with assets of IDR 7.1 trillion, and Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF) with assets of IDR 6.2 trillion.

The series of APPI Member Meeting and Appreciation events began with remarks from the Director of APPI, Suwandi Wiratno and a keynote speech by the Deputy Commissioner for Supervision of Financing Institutions and Other Financial Services Institutions of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Bambang W. Budiawan.

“Every business unit in the Astra Group is expected to provide the best contribution to all stakeholders. “Apart from that, every step of the business unit is always directed in accordance with Astra’s ideals, namely prosperity with the nation,” concluded Suparno Djasmin.