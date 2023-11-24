I was the first to wear it and I’m proud of it! Here’s the new one racing-sport helmet from the Indonesian brand Suomy, developed by Italian designers. Is called S1-XR GP and it is the heir to another helmet that I have always appreciated very much, on the road and on the track, the multi-victory one SR-GP (winner in MotoGP with Pecco Bagnaia, in Moto2, MotoE and at the TT).

I have always loved his predecessor the wide field of vision (unique in its kind), the stability, the design, the aerodynamics.

Today the S1-XR GP arrives and comes with double approval, both ECE-2206 and FIM.

The shell is made of TRICOMPOSITE fibers (a mix of carbon with different weight/breaking strength combined with aramid and fiberglass fibers) with a new stratification that allows to obtain a lighter but at the same time more protective shell.

The external shell is produced in three different sizes (S, M and XL), while the internal polystyrene shell is made in four sizes (S, M, L and XL), to obtain better ergonomics, and is made of variable densities for a more gradual and progressive absorption of the energy produced by the impact.

Important news also regarding the visor mechanism which is made of a particular light metal alloy which gives greater solidity to the assembly. The visor is equipped with a “Racing Lock System” locking mechanism also in light metal alloy. This mechanism reduces the possibility of the visor detaching in the event of a collision and allows for more intuitive opening/closing.

S1-XR is a helmet suitable for racing use and in fact, in addition to being equipped with the built-in PINLOCK® MAX VISION 120 anti-fog system, the visor is designed for tear-off lenses.

About ventilation: the air intakes on the chin guard and the upper ones, combined with the extraction ones, guarantee excellent flow already at highway speeds. This is certainly also thanks to the rear spoiler which creates a Venturi effect.

Compared to its predecessor, here too new interiors made of fine Hydrocool fabricfabric that offers better heat dissipation, maintaining a pleasant sensation of freshness, lightness, softness and breathability.

The pillows are customizable and easily removable, in case of emergency, thanks to the quick release system. S1-XR is prepared for the camel-bag system.

Now you may be wondering the price of the new S1-XR GP, if you haven’t managed to peek at the summary: carbon graphics at 969.00 euros; single-color carbon at 939.00 euros, Replica at 879.00 euros and Plain at 699.00 euros.

www.suomy.com/it

For questions about this or other products write to me on IG www.instagram.com/mauriziovettorpower