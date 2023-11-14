A new Indie World presentation has arrived from Nintendo and we already know all its new features. You can review them in this complete summary.

He November 14, 2023 It has been the day chosen by Nintendo to bring back the Indie World format, which a priori should close the year with everyone independent titles who will be protagonists in the few weeks that remain of the course and in the first half of 2024which should be the last year before making the jump to Nintendo Switch 2. In a season marked by great launches and real successes for the Japanese brand, the new presentation of Indie World has not disappointed in their 20 minutes long.

In case you missed it, don’t worry, because here you can see everything that has been relevant in the new Indie World through the most complete summary of the event. In it you can go deeper and see trailers for games like Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution y On Your Tail which have been some of the main protagonists on this occasion, without forgetting other important titles such as Core Keeper, Howl, Blade Chimera o Moonstone Island. Everything you need to know about Indie Worldyou have it below.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

¡ Regresa Shantae a Nintendo Switch! The tireless heroine returns with a new adventure full of emotion and action. Started in 2001the development team had to abandon the development of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution initially designed for Game Boy Advance and that it will arrive on the hybrid console sometime in 2024.

Core Keeper

The Stardew Valley effect seems to continue to have a deep impact on indie development, since Core Keeper is also coming to Nintendo Switch. will arrive in 2024 to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Drawn by a mysterious relic, You are an explorer transported to an ancient cavern full of creatures, resources and trinkets. It’s up to you to uncover the mysteries of this strange new world and power up the Core to escape the dangers of the underground.

On Your Tail

Los furros They continue to cause passion and On Your Tail will be the next to land under this format with an adventure based on research and mysteries that aims to be very interesting. If you like aesthetics and crime novels, You will accompany Diana to discover all the mysteries she hides in the summer place where the proposal takes place called Borgo Marina. On Your Tail will be available on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024 and will be a timed exclusive on the hybrid console.

Howl

As a drawn story, Howl is presented, a very interesting new title that proposes a fight against a horde of wolves that try to catch the protagonist. It is a turn-based tactical video game. A sinister “howling plague” has devastated the land, turning all who hear it into savage beasts. You play a deaf heroine who plunges into danger in search of a cure. Plan up to six steps in advance to outmaneuver your opponents, wolfish creatures full of hunger and rage.. There are several types of demons lurking in the shadows, each with particular levels of vitality and different abilities. Therefore, you must carefully consider what strategy will defeat them and plan your attack relying on your wits and a variety of different skills.

The Star Named EOS

Immerse yourself in The Star Named EOS, a first-person narrative puzzle adventure game about photography and the ways we can capture the ephemeral moments that shape our lives. He plays like Dei, a young photographer following in his mother’s footsteps. He explores a beautiful world, finds and collects objects full of memories, and helps Dei discover the truth. The Star Named EOS coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2024.

Backpack Hero

Master your backpack in Backpack Hero! Collect extraordinary items with incredible powers and abilities, and organize your backpack to unleash their true power. He explores the dungeon, fights turn-based battles, encounters merchants and artisans, and other allies. He plays as one of five Backpack Heroes with unique powers, mechanics and items. Rebuild your small town: restore, expand and decorate Haversack Hill, help your community and they will be happy to help you! This interesting title will arrive on Nintendo Switch today, after the presentation of Indie World.

Blade Chimera

If you like everything about cyberpunkwhat Blade Chimera has to offer you is going to be really interesting. In the year 20XX, cities were suddenly invaded by demons in the form of monsters and spirits. who suddenly appeared in the city, unleashing an all-out war against the demons. Even now, more than 30 years later, demons still roam the streets and harm humans wherever they go. In this 2D action game with an emphasis on exploration, Use your demonic sword to interfere with the past, create platforms and protect yourself from danger to explore a dystopian cyberpunk world rendered in exquisite pixel animation. It will be available on the Nintendo console during the spring 2024.

A Highland Song

Run, climb, climb and explore your way through the winding trails of the Scottish Highlands in this narrative platform from the creators of Heaven’s Vault and 80 Days. Featuring music from leading Scottish folk bands and an adaptable narrative that is built around your choices, discover the beauty and danger of the wilderness in this highly replayable adventure. The trailer’s soundtrack is by Talisk. Highland Song will arrive before the end of the year, as it will be available from December 5th.

Moonstone Island

Explore 100 islands in the sky, collect Spirits in card battles and create a cozy home as you work to become the world’s greatest alchemist on Moonstone Island. One of the games presented at today’s Indie World with a more interesting proposal and that will be available on Nintendo Switch starting in spring 2024.

Death Trick: Double Blind

The thing is about investigations, because that is precisely what it proposes Death Trick: Double Blind. In this captivating visual novel, the star magician of Morgan’s Traveling Circus has disappeared, but his name is still the most coveted ticket in town! Immerse yourself in an immersive detective story that slowly unfolds from two different perspectives: a private detective hired by the circus owner and a concerned friend summoned by the missing magician. With a limited number of daily actionsdiscovers a network of secrets hidden under the circus tent.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

The big announcement from today’s Indie World dedicated to Nintendo Switch has been Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, the definitive version of one of the most interesting games in recent years. You are the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange and constantly evolving solar system. Put on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique devices to explore your environment, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writings, and roast the perfect marshmallow.

