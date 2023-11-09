loading…

The major war between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, has entered its 34th day on Thursday (9/11/2023). Photo/REUTERS.

In the ground war, Zionist soldiers continue to spread across northern Gaza and encounter fierce resistance from Hamas militias operating from a complex network of underground tunnels.

Summary of Important Events of the 34th Day of the Israel-Hamas War

1. Israeli Military Seizes Hamas Fort in North Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims its troops have taken control of Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip after overnight fighting.

When Hamas lost control of northern Gaza, thousands of Palestinian civilians fled south flying white flags.

“We saw 50,000 Gazans moving from the northern Gaza Strip to the south. “They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north,” said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

2. Palestinian death toll in Gaza 10,569 people

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli military action since the start of the war on October 7 had risen to 10,569.

It stated that 4,324 of them were children, and another 26,457 Palestinians were injured.

3. Israeli Soldiers Killed in Land Invasion Takes 39 People

IDF data shows that the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the land invasion of Gaza has increased again to 39 personnel.

That number could continue to increase because the war is far from over, with both sides refusing a ceasefire despite international pressure.