Suara.com – Comedian Sule often creates entertaining content on his TikTok account. In fact, Sule often makes videos using hilarious filters.

Netizens were also made to laugh by the videos uploaded by Nathalie Holscher’s ex-husband. But recently, Sule tried a beautiful filter featuring a photo of Lesti Kejora.

In the video uploaded to the @ferdinansuleprikitiw account, Sule initially wore a shirt and cap. The video also shows a beautiful photo of Lesti Kejora wearing a brown blazer and brown hijab.

Soon Sule’s appearance changed to a woman with a hijab and make-up like Lesti Kejora.

“Isn’t it beautiful,” wrote Sule on his Tiktok account which was uploaded on Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Sule’s TikTok video upload using a face filter with a photo of Lesti Kejora was immediately flooded with various comments from netizens.

Netizens actually laughed when they saw Sule’s photo which had changed to a woman’s face. Instead of looking like Rizky Billar’s wife, netizens say Sule’s face looks like Ria Ricis.

Sule and Santyka Fauziah (Instagram)

“In fact, it looks like Icis,” said the account @dim****. “Like Ria Ricis hahaha,” said the account @pe****.

However, there are also those who say that Sule looks more like Lesti Kejora’s grandmother.

“So you look like Lesti’s grandmother,” said the account @ila****. “It turns out that Lesti is Sule in the future,” said the account @dra****.

Sule has always been known as one of the male celebrities whose hobby is playing TikTok. However, recently Sule’s content has been with TikTok celebrity Santyka Fauziah.

Initially, netizens suspected that Sule’s content with Santyka Fauziah was just an ordinary video, where Sule often collaborated with a number of content creators.

Apparently, Sule’s closeness to Santyka Fauziah is not just for content. This father of five children is apparently serious about his relationship with Santyka, who has an Arab face, and is ready to marry her.