After divorcing from Nathalie Holscher in 2022, it didn’t take long for Sule to open his heart again. This Sundanese comedian is smitten with Santyka Fauziah.

Sule confirmed that he and Santyka Fauziah are currently in a romantic relationship.

This was revealed directly by Sule in the latest content on his YouTube channel. Initially, Sule responded to accusations from netizens who said that Santyka had dared to approach him at the shooting location, even though it was the first time they had met.

“So they think it’s the first time we’ve met, even though there’s a story behind it, how many times have we met,” explained Sule.

“It’s impossible (just met at the shooting location),” he continued.

Furthermore, Sule said that his struggle to win Santyka Fauziah’s heart was not short.

“I could just be with him (Santyka), until it’s three months, guys. Eh, I slipped,” said Sule again, while looking at his current girlfriend.

“It’s okay, a little spill,” answered Santyka Fauziah.

“It’s a little bit of a spill, I only really accepted him for 3 months, guys, so it was full of struggle,” said Sule.