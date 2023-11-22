The Sims Shop, the first official Sims merchandise store, opens its virtual doors with clothing, pins and accessories based on The Sims.

The Sims, one of the most successful video game franchises in history, finally has its own official store. In time for the Black Friday and Christmas consumer fever, Maxis and Electronic Arts have launched The Sims Shop.

Now you can buy Official The Sims merchandise directly to Electronic Arts, in a store where you will find official and exclusive merchandising.

The official Sims store has launched with 16 items in its launch collection… and some are already sold out. We hope they replenish units, and that new items based on this successful saga are also released, especially with the new installment on the way.

Official merchandise in The Sims store

Stuffed animals, t-shirts, tracksuits, sweatshirts, stickers, pins, bottles… The initial collection of the official The Sims store comes with these 16 products:

Pink Plush Bunny – €27.95 EUR The Sims Embroidered Hoodie – €55.95 EUR The Sims Embroidered Sweatpants – €55.95 EUR Assorted Sticker Pack – €13.95 EUR Plumbob Pin – €11.95 EUR The Sims Plumbob T-Shirt – €27.95 EUR Carnivorous Plant Pin – €11.95 EUR The Sims™ 4 World Travel Postcard Collection – €18.95 EUR Plumbob Cap The Sims™ – White – €27.95 EUR Pink Bunny Pin – €11.95 EUR Sul Sul T-shirt – €32.95 EUR The Sims Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt – €46.95 EUR Sparkly Simoleon Pin – € 11.95 EUR Sul sul / dag dag sports socks – €14.95 EUR Plumbob 32 oz Nalgene bottle. + Sticker pack – €32.95 EUR Character t-shirt – €32.95 EUR

In this link you can enter the official The Sims store, and add it to your favorites to enter regularly in search of new The Sims merchandising products.

Maxis is already working on “The Sims 5”, codenamed Project René, which will become a free to play game (like The Sims 4 currently)… although there are other studios making “clones” of The Sims very spectacular, like this one created by Krafton (PUBG) making brutal use of Unreal Engine 5.

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Launch:

September 4, 2014

And also

