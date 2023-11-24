The watermelon game continues to take off in Japan, and its creators celebrate it with a series of stickers that can be purchased online.

Every year we come across extraordinary cases in the video game industry. And no, you don’t need great graphics or open worlds to succeed. Let them tell Minecraft, Among Us or Wordle, games that went viral thanks to its originality.

If we focus on 2023, it is a fact that Suika is the viral game par excellence. It may not sound familiar to you, but little by little it is gaining more and more followers far from Japan.

Es a game developed by Aladdin, which in recent months has become a true mass phenomenon. Asian players can’t stop playing it.

In essence, Suika is a kind of Tetris or Candy Crush, one of those accessible, fun and easy to understand games. The peculiarity is that we have to form watermelons, using the different fruits that fall on the screen.

Do you want to play Suika? There are several options, but, for now, the official game only is available for Nintendo Switch (paid) through your browser on a PC.

The success of watermelons

A watermelon has never been so successful, right? Just when we weren’t expecting a new surprise, Suika has burst in with force to turn everything upside down.

Its developer, Aladdin

Suika ya has exceeded 4 million downloads. And, contrary to what you may think, there are also 4 million units sold, because The only paid version is the Nintendo Switch.

”To commemorate 4 million downloads, LINE stamps “Moving! Watermelon Game (Daily Conversation 1)” will be distributed starting today,” its developer said.

To celebrate this sales milestone, Aladdin X has partnered with LINE to sell a series of stickers or emojis (1.99 euros) for the PC app and mobile devices.

The watermelon game can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop for only 2,99 euros. It is up to you whether to join the more than 4 million players who have already downloaded/purchased it, but we already warned you that it is a real vice.

If you prefer to play it for free, you can also do so at this link. You can play Suika directly from your PC browser, although the Switch option is much more convenient.

For now, There are no more official versions of Suika. There are some quality imitations on Steam, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Have you tried Suika yet? It is the viral game of 2023, and it looks like it will be a lot to talk about in the coming months. You can play it (officially) on Nintendo Switch and from the browser on your PC.