Superman en Suicide Squad: Kill de Justice League

Since its delay was announced, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League He hasn’t shared a single detail. It was after a State of Play in which extensive gameplay was shown with The Flash as the enemy that controversy surrounded the game after the idea of ​​gaming as a service was already criticized. The requirement for a permanent internet connection in all its forms could have been the straw that broke the camel’s back and ended up causing even more negative comments to the point of changing the launch date on a large scale.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed from May 26, 2023 to February 2, 2024 after revealing that it could Play solo or with up to four players in online co-op, having revealed free updates with new missions and characters, as well as an exclusive battle pass to get new outfits, emotes and other items with which to customize the playable characters. Now, a series of videos revealed new details.

Join us this Wednesday for the first episode of our brand new series, Suicide Squad Insider. In episode one, Rocksteady will unpack the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League social networks have announced the start of a new video series called Suicide Squad Insider. In the first of them, which will be published this Wednesday, November 15, Rocksteady will break down the history and gameplay of the title that has a connection with the Batman: Arkham saga.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and its wide range of characters

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League contará con four playable characters: Harley Quinn (aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the Clown Princess of Crime; Deadshot (aka Floyd Lawton), the world’s most dangerous shooter still alive; he Captain Boomerang (aka Digger Harkness), a skilled Australian assassin, and the King Shark (aka Nanaue), a humanoid shark demigod and bona fide ruler of the seas.

The enemies of the game will be the members of the Justice League, who will try to destroy the Earth they previously defended. Without going any further, the brief trailer for Suicide Squad Insider shows the evil version of superman in full action, just as the arrival of Wonderwoman is shown at an unknown moment in history.

