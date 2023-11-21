Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady have made it known that it will be available very soon una closed alpha di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This is a technical test that will be available on all platforms on which the game will be released, therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Developers and publishers specify that players will have the opportunity to try a small portion of the countryside, however this test will not be representative of your overall experience. Since this is a video game still in full development, therefore in progress, the final product may differ from the section made available during this test.

La closed alpha di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be held from November 30th to December 4th. Those interested can register for the test via the official website. Please note that registration does not guarantee participation in the test.

Previous article

Nippon Ichi Software svela l’RPG roguelike Bar Stella Abyss