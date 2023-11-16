A new video series arrives today from Warner Bros. Games and DC in which you can take a more in-depth look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the third-person action shooter coming soon and developed by Rocksteady Studios. The first episode of the “Suicide Squad Insider” series delves into the main game mechanics, narrative elements, the open world of Metropolis and much more.

With insights and commentary from Rocksteady team members, the video explores the rich history of studies related to character-based storytelling, which blends together with the combat making for an experience connected to the Arkham series. Here is the link to follow the series of insights on the plot and characters.

