Fujianti Utami alias Fuji was diagnosed with scoliosis at a young age in early August 2023. This was revealed by Fuji for the first time through his Instagram Story upload. This disease caused Fuji’s back to be highlighted while carrying a small child on his birthday on Friday (3/11/2023).

This can be seen in the video reposted by the TikTok account @7starmedia_. Initially, Fuji welcomed Ashanty who came to his birthday party. In the video, it appears that Gala Sky is already at the location to accompany Fuji.

Afterwards, Fuji was seen holding a child from his invited guests. At first glance, the little boy is younger than Gala Sky.

Tariq Halilintar’s ex-lover was filmed holding the small child for a short time, then putting him back down. However, the moment when Fuji was holding the small child was highlighted by the public.

The reason is, the shape of Fuji’s back which looks bent from behind is clearly visible. This is due to the scoliosis he suffers from.

Scoliosis itself is a spinal disorder characterized by a curved back shape like the letter S or C.

Fuji previously said that his spine would not return to its normal shape even if he underwent surgery.

Under such conditions, Fuji felt that his daily activities were hampered. Fuji even said that he is now prohibited from carrying more than three kilograms, which means Fuji can no longer carry Gala Sky.

Even so, Fuji is grateful because he did not need to undergo surgery because he was past his growth age, so his scoliosis did not get worse.

“Fuji’s scoliosis when carrying a little girl is really visible,” wrote the account @of***_**

“I was shocked when Fuji was carrying a small child, his back was really bent,” added @jo*************

“It’s scary to see Uti’s back. I hope Uti will always be healthy, amen. Happy Uti’s birthday,” commented @al***********