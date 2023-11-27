Celebrate Christmas with your family and friends in this fun theme park with a Christmas parade, plays, snowfall and more. All this is possible in Sueño Mágico, which will be back in the city of Guadalajara to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

It is theme park was a pioneer in the city, bringing with it a lot of activities for the whole family inspired by the best characters and stories of the city. Christmas. So don’t miss the opportunity to take your little one to spend a unique day full of Christmas magic.

Attractions in Sueño Mágico

This year there will be different activities and attractions that you can enjoy with the whole family, check them out:

Castle of Dreams: a play that will have three performances a day. Candy Land: an area of ​​amusement rides that are included in your ticket. Magic Dream Parade: a tour of your favorite seasonal characters. Snow Show: fun snowfall. Ice Bar: a space to cool off and have a drink. North Pole: a space where you can take your Christmas photo. Santa’s Mansion: An interactive tour of Santa Claus’s house. Snow by Videomapping: new technologies come to the park to surprise you.

The experience will be in the city from November 30 to January 7 starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Americana neighborhood: Clover Lawn Mansion (Avenida de la Paz 1811, Americana, Guadalajara 44170).

Prices:

$200 children (under 12 years old)

$400 adults

$440 children fast pass

$640 adultos fast pass

$900 magical Christmas Experience Niños

$1,500 Magical Christmas Experience Adultos

Tickets are on sale at feverup.com

