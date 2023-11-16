Suara.com – National Team Co-Captain Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN), Sudirman Said explained the source of AMIN’s funds. He said AMIN’s source of funds did not come from donors.

“Where does our biggest source of funds come from? Not from donors to the presidential and vice presidential candidates, but from volunteers who work extraordinarily,” said Sudirman to journalists at the House of Change, Jalan Diponegoro 10, Central Jakarta, Thursday (16/11/2023 ).

Sudirman then gave the example of the many t-shirts made by AMIN volunteers. According to him, the source of AMIN’s distributed funds lies with its supporters.

Presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the Change Coalition Anies Baswedan (left) and Muhaimin Iskandar (right) show their lottery numbers at the Open Plenary Meeting for the Drawing and Determination of Serial Numbers for the 2024 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidate Pairs for the 2024 Election at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/ 11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

“Let’s see, their t-shirts, their vests, their hats, they made themselves. If you add them up, how much is the value? So our mainstay is because this is a people’s movement, so the people will fund this movement,” said Sudirman.

For this reason, Sudirman emphasized that AMIN’s funding sources have also depended on community contributions.

“It’s like a guerrilla war, the guerrilla war doesn’t have a headquarters. There are people who contribute. Food fees, logistics fees and we express our gratitude and it continues,” said Sudirman.

For your information, the AMIN pair has been appointed by the Indonesian KPU as presidential and vice presidential candidates. Anies and Muhaimin have also received number 1 in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

AMIN is supported by the Change Coalition which consists of the NasDem Party, PKB, PKS, Ummat Party and Masyumi Party.