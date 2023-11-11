If the rain starts shortly before a race declared dry, the riders will now be able to return after the reconnaissance lap to change tires or bikes, without suffering penalties.

Following a unanimous request from the teams and with immediate effect starting from the Petronas Malaysian Grand Prix, Race Direction will be able to display the white flag during the reconnaissance lap. The white flag is used to signal to riders that they can enter the pits to change bikes in case of rain during a race declared dry.

From now on, if the white flag is displayed during the reconnaissance lap, the riders will be able to enter the pitlane at the end of the reconnaissance lap to change tires and fit those suitable for the weather conditions, or to change bikes as in a flag -to-flag. They will then restart from the pitlane without receiving a penalty (Ride Through).

The white flag will be displayed on the reconnaissance lap only if it rains and the race was declared dry.

If the race has already been declared wet, the white flag will not be displayed. Drivers who then choose to enter the pitlane to switch to slick tires will therefore receive a penalty (Ride Through), given that there are no safety problems with wet tires when the track is drying out.

Read also: