The symbolic player of Shakhtar will be the Azzurri’s opponent on Monday: “I like to take responsibility, and also risks. As a child I admired Ibra, Sheva and Kakà

November 16, 2023 (change at 12.17pm) – MILAN

The photo of Lisa and Heorhij embracing in a bunker in Kiev wearing Shakhtar jackets went around the world last year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine had just begun. The two had been married a few days ago and she was pregnant. Today Heorhij Sudakov is the star of Shakhtar – he scored in the first leg of the Champions League in Barcelona and was MVP in the victory in the return leg – and the “brain” of Rebrov’s national team that Italy faces on Monday in the “play-off” for the EUR.

How are you experiencing this tormented and dramatic season?

“Shakhtar and I are in Lviv, near Poland, to be closer to Hamburg where we play in the Champions League. My wife Liza in Kiev with my daughter Milana, 1 and a half years old. At the beginning of the invasion we were in Kiev, under the bombs, we spent two weeks of terror then we ran away. Now I visit them when I can, once a month. It’s hard, we talk by phone, we’re worried. My parents live near Cherkasy, 200 km south of Kiev But even in Lviv the alarms sound and every now and then they bomb us with rockets.”

I read about a Dnipro-Oleksandria match that lasted 3 hours due to alarms and interruptions.

“We too once had to wait an hour and a half before starting to play again. It’s very difficult for people outside Ukraine to understand.”

Not to mention the bus trips from Lviv to Kiev, those to Hamburg, tiredness, stress.

“It’s hard and difficult, it’s even 8 hours on the bus, but there’s no alternative and we’re committed to doing well anyway. As with Barça, the motivations are very high, they allow us to overcome the fatigue and produce results.”

Among the many athletes and relatives who died on the front, who did he know?

“In September the brother of our goalkeeper Riznyk jumped on a mine. Then the father-in-law of Petryak from Shakhtar. Luckily I have no missing relatives or dear friends. But many are bereaved.”

So let’s talk about his work: how Ukraine has changed from Sheva to Rebrov.

“The style and principles of play have not changed, we like to play offensive, possession and attack. Having more teammates in Europe, we have more confidence and international experience. Mudryk and Trubin so to speak now bring more energy and knowledge.”

Have you read that Juventus follows you?

“Yes, I know, I’m happy. I follow her on tik tok… But it’s the clubs that choose the players, not me. As a child I liked seeing Sheva, Ibra and Kakà. Talent, imagination and personality”.

Who among the Azzurri do you admire?

“The midfielders: Zaniolo Barella, Locatelli. Italy is very strong, they are reigning European champions, I have great respect. But we will fight to win and do our best. Then beating Italy and qualifying for the Euro is our dream. After peace, obviously”

Do you follow Italian football on TV?

“I see Milan and Inter matches in Europe, Juventus too. But also Rome, Naples, the strongest ones always interest me, I like watching football on TV, the clubs that play well, interesting, attractive and in possession “.

In Milan against Italy he lost the ball which gave rise to the 1st Italian goal. Do you ever think about it again?

“It’s an experience, not a pleasant one, of course, but I move forward. I don’t think about the past. My position on the pitch requires great responsibility, but I like having this weight, even taking risks.”

De Zerbi was his coach at the time of the Russian invasion.

“He’s very good, it was a pleasure to work with him, he’s creative, he has new ideas, he changed our football, we called him a little genius. But he showed that he’s a big genius. In 6 months in Donetsk he developed a lot of knowledge in us, how to move in spaces, control the ball, and I received a lot from him.”

What does it finally mean to Italy and Europe?

“First of all, thank you for the support and help during this period. Many countries have helped us, Italy among the top. I hope that one day soon we can reach Europe and unite, to also make our values ​​known. Being part of the European family, integrating and living on the same level. Europe will also benefit from our entry into the community.”

