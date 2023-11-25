loading…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly checked photos of targets taken by the country’s spy satellite. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – Leader North Korea (Jewelry) Kim Jong-un reportedly examined the photos taken by spy satellite new country from the main target area. It includes a photo of the capital of South Korea (South Korea), Seoul, which hosts a United States (US) military base.

North Korea launched a spy satellite on Tuesday, but South Korean defense officials and analysts say its capabilities have not been independently verified.

According to North Korea’s KCNA news agency, Kim Jong-un examined the photos, as well as imagery taken from several areas in North Korea, during a visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) control center in Pyongyang on Friday.

KCNA reported that the photos were taken when the satellite passed over the peninsula on Friday morning, including images of Seoul, and Mokpo, Kunsan, Pyeongtaek, Osan, where US and South Korean military bases are located.

“NATA reported to Kim Jong Un regarding plans to capture images of South Korea’s puppet territory and the process of additional adjustments to surveillance satellites,” the report said.

“The process will continue on Saturday,” continued the report as quoted by Channel News Asia, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Top diplomats from the US, South Korea and Japan on Friday met and strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite because of its destabilizing impact in the region, the US State Department said in a statement.

Earlier this week KCNA reported Kim Jong-un viewed images taken over US military installations in Guam, the US Pacific territory.

But the report was met with skepticism. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on Thursday said that North Korea had “exaggerated” by saying that Kim Jong-un had seen images of Guam.

“Even if it enters a normal orbit, it will take quite a long time to carry out normal reconnaissance,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing Shin Won-sik at the time.

