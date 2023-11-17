Suara.com – BPJS Employment is the only Public Legal Entity that has won an award in Indonesia Customer Experience Champion (ICXC) 2023. This prestigious event held by SWA together with Business Digest is a forum for appreciation for companies and institutions that have succeeded in creating positive and impressive experiences for customers. or participants.

Director of BPJS Employment Services, Roswita Nilakurnia, who received the award directly, expressed her gratitude for the appreciation given. He is also committed to continuing to carry out transformations to improve the quality of BPJS Employment services.”

This award is a motivation for us because as a public legal entity, we always provide the best public services for all Indonesian working people for employment social security protection. “We have a very strong commitment to continue transforming to provide various forms of services according to the characteristics of each of our participants,” said Roswita.

Roswita added that BPJS Employment has carried out a transformation in its physical services by implementing the New Service Blueprint through the design of more comfortable and disability-friendly service spaces in 306 branch offices. Apart from that, on the digital service side, BPJS Employment has succeeded in embedding “electronic know your customer” (e-KYC) technology in the Jamsostek Mobile (JMO) application so that it can increase the speed of the claim submission process, from 5 days to an average of only 15 minutes.

The application, which is currently used by more than 20 million participants, is also continuously being developed to meet participants’ needs. In addition to the registration, contribution payment and claim features, JMO is now equipped with an Additional Service Benefit (MLT) feature for worker housing which is intended for workers who need housing financing facilities, a multipurpose loan feature or what is known as standby funds, as well as various other features such as news and broadcasts. Streaming TV, to promo features.

Roswita hopes that this award can be proof and increase enthusiasm for all BPJS Employment employees to always provide excellent service to participants, which currently number up to 40 million workers.

“So this appreciation is part of increasing our enthusiasm that public services cannot be inferior to institutional services in general. “Because it must be felt easily by all Indonesian people, especially workers,” he added.

Roswita hopes that in the future JMO will be able to become One Access To Digital Ecosystem to support government programs in developing an inclusive and efficient digital economic and financial ecosystem.

“Hopefully in the future JMO can be a loyal partner in improving the welfare of workers and families so that all workers can work hard without worry,” concluded Roswita.