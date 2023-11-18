Suara.com – Duo Gery Gany stole attention with their regional work entitled “A Moment You’re Present”. The song exploded on TikTok and Spotify and entered the Spotify Viral 50 Indonesia and has been listened to more than one million times on Spotify.

Success on his debut made Gery Gany more confident in his music. Most recently, the twins released their latest work entitled “Risuk”. This single has the theme of the love of a man who has just found his heart.

We can hear the feeling of happiness of finding a truly suitable life partner in the song “Risuk” in verses one and two, namely in the parts:

In a moment you are present

In my dim life

You changed all my paths

Your days with me

Now I believe you

To complete my life

And you can convince everyone

What I’m looking for is what I want

Each lyric and song was written by Gery Gany himself. This shows how capable Gery Gany is in making songs, as well as how honest they are in their work.

This honesty can be felt when Gery Gany expresses the feelings of someone who is happy because he has found his life partner.

Duo Gery Gany (Instagram)

“This song is like a celebration after searching for love for so long. Until we reach a point where we find a partner who is truly suitable and loves us deeply. Hopefully this song can also be a reminder for couples who have loved each other for a long time and remember “Why did they start this love story,” said Gery Gany, in an official statement received by Suara.com.

Like “Just a Moment You’re Present”, “Risuk” also features another easy listening signature song from Gery Gany. The music is dressed in contemporary pop R&B. Gery Gany’s melodious and soft vocals make the song “Risuk” sound perfect.