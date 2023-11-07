Stylmartin, on the occasion of the Milanese event, presents the 2024 collection by launching new sneakers in the WP and Air versions and a new color version of the Iron WP on the market

November 7, 2023

Attention to detail, high quality materials and a clever compromise between design, comfort and safety they have always been the distinctive elements of Stylmartin brand products which, also in this collection, has chosen to surprise with stylistic choices that express the strong personality and versatility of the brand and the use of high-performance materials of undisputed quality.

The new Zed sneakers, designed for those who love two wheels but don’t give up on always having a metropolitan look, are in fact made of suede and water-repellent leather for the WP version while for the Air version in suede and perforated leather to let the foot breathe motorcyclist even when temperatures get very high.

Both models adopt an innovative Michelin-branded sole which guarantees incredible traction in any terrain and weather condition and internal malleolus inserts on both sides in D3O.

Stylmartin at Eicma also introduces the new Piper sneakers in the WP and AIR versions in the 2024 catalogue, the new sneakers with a revolutionary design and at the same time with latest generation technology branded D3O specifically designed to make this sneaker safe in the areas at greatest risk of impact .

Piper WP has a water-repellent suede upper with water-repellent collar and inserts in full-grain leather that make these sneakers perfectly waterproof, while the Piper Air version is made of water-repellent leather with inserts and collar in water-repellent fabric.

Competence and know-how acquired over many years of experience in the footwear sector for the two-wheel segment translates, in the new Piper model, into the choice of the innovative Michelin® sole which boasts a special rubber tread designed to guarantee high grip on footpegs and guarantee maximum stability and driving sensitivity.

In the 2024 collection, Stylmartin expands its range of Iron WP sneakers which in recent years have become a reference product for the urban motorcycle footwear segment thanks to their versatility of use in all seasons, their always current design and also suitable for women thanks to the woman fit fit.

The new entry in the Iron WP collection will in fact be available as a preview at Eicma in the eye-catching Bronze color, again made of water-repellent full-grain leather and a waterproof and breathable lining and with a black rubber City Grip tread.

But the innovations do not end here and this year the Montebelluna company Stylmartin, which year after year has accustomed its public of enthusiasts to meet at EICMA to admire the innovations resulting from constant research and development work carried out according to the rules of the Italian industrial tradition made of innovation, passion and competence, wants to amaze with another novelty.

Atom Evo, the ideal urban sneaker for those who want to move quickly around the city in total comfort and safety but also don’t mind a trip out of town with their naked bike.

The material chosen for the upper is a water-repellent breathable mesh fabric with water-repellent greased leather inserts and microfibre collar. Among the peculiarities of these sneakers, the lateral reflex inserts stand out, again to underline the safety theme which always plays a role of primary importance in Stylmartin brand products.

In the 2024 catalogue, in addition to the important new features, Stylmartin reconfirms its iconic products including Vertigo inspired by the outdoor world, the new and innovative motorcycle shoe represents the new concept of Stylmartin: Ride n’ Hike.

Vertigo is a valid alternative to classic adventure motorcycle boots that combine the stability of walking with a boot or an outdoor shoe, even on uneven terrain such as mud, sand or rocks, together with the protection necessary for a technical and certified motorcycle shoe. .

Offered in the WP and Air versions, Vertigo boasts a sole with a “Traction” rubber compound which provides excellent non-slip grip thanks also to the presence of specific drainage channels to eliminate mud and water. Thanks to these characteristics, Vertigo is ideal both for motorbike touring lovers who undertake long road trips and for those who love to get dirty with their maxi enduros on dusty and muddy roads.

Stylmartin awaits you at EICMA, from Tuesday 7 November 2023 until Sunday 12 November 2023 at Stand M39 Pavilion 15 to experience together the emotion of the most important international event dedicated to the world of two wheels and get to know and appreciate its products and the news of the 2024 collection.