Last Thursday there were tough clashes during the Graz derby in the Austrian Cup between Sturm Graz and Grazer AK.

Before the start of the match, Sturm supporters attacked a Grazer AK fan stand. After the match, the disturbances between the two rows of fans continued.

Sturm takes ‘radical measures’

The SK Sturm board of directors, with key representatives of the fan scene in attendance, met on Sunday and Monday to address the derby incidents. “I regret the incidents that occurred around the Graz derby and would like to apologize to the innocent people who were victims of violence. SK Sturm is clearly against any form of violence, these are not the values ​​our club stands for,” Sturm president Christian Jauk emphasized in a broadcast on Tuesday.

And further: “The discussions – both within the club and with representatives of the curve – were controversial, but above all productive and very results-oriented. We can therefore take two immediate and far-reaching measures that have never existed before in this form. Sturm will use its internal rules and impose a stadium ban on these persons and revoke their membership in accordance with the club statutes. These persons will not participate in SK Sturm Graz matches in the future and will be excluded from the club”.

Furthermore Sturm Graz will NOT require tickets for the visiting contingent at the next Graz Derby, of which GAK is the organiser. There will therefore be no organized support of the Sturm fans for the match, no away sectors and no choreography or other forms of support from the Sturm groups. Further measures were discussed at a security summit on Tuesday, in which Graz politicians, clubs, security companies, police and stadium managers took part. The top priority is a comprehensive analysis of the current security concept for stadium entry, as well as structural measures in the fan area.

The stadium management will work with the police and the two clubs to develop a concept to improve the current situation and safety equipment of the fan sectors from a safety point of view. Structural measures will be implemented in the coming months.

November 8, 2023 (changed November 8, 2023 | 10:06)

