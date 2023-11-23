Scientists around the world are fighting against neurodegenerative diseases that affect a part of the population, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson.

And coffee grounds could be the main tool to combat it, according to this new study led by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Researchers have come to the conclusion that coffee grounds may end up being the key to combating neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer.

Specifically, they point out that these Coffee grounds Discarded particles may harbor quantum dots that could help prevent dementia and other health problems.

They have discovered that carbon quantum dots (CACQDs), which are produced from caffeic acid in coffee grounds, can protect brain cells against the damage associated with these neurodegenerative diseases.

Of course, they clarify that the use of these grounds café To combat these neurodegenerative disorders, it would be limited exclusively to cases caused by health issues, such as age, exposure to pesticides, or obesity.

According to the researchers, certain disorders in their early stages can be initiated by environmental or lifestyle factors, and these factors include elevated levels of free radicals within the brain and destructive molecules that are associated with other diseases.

“Caffeic acid belongs to a family of compounds called polyphenols, which are plant-based compounds known for their antioxidant or free radical scavenging properties. Caffeic acid is unique because it can penetrate the blood of the brain. barrier and is therefore able to exert its effects on the cells within the brain,” the statement explains.

This is how they carried out the experiments to test their progress

To demonstrate their progress, they evaluated the effectiveness of CACQDs in addressing these pesticide-induced neurodegenerative disorders. and experiments demonstrated neuroprotective effects in different environments.

They comment that CACQDs could eliminate or prevent damage caused by free radicals and at the same time prevented the aggregation of amyloid protein fragments without causing significant negative effects.

They add that this advance would be ideal for the early stages of Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disorders, so releasing a drug based on CACQD could be useful to stop this development of the disease.

“It is essential to address these disorders before they reach the clinical stage. At that point, it’s probably too late. Any current treatment that can address the advanced symptoms of neurodegenerative disease is simply out of reach for most people. “Our goal is to find a solution that can prevent the majority of cases of these conditions at a cost that is manageable for as many patients as possible,” the study states.