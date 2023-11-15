According to the Wall Street Journal, Julianne Holt-Lunstad, director of the Social Communication and Health Laboratory at Brigham Young University, said: “Just as we need to make time in our busy lives to be physically active, we need to make time in our busy lives to be socially active.”

The study tracked people for more than a decade and collected loneliness data before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This adds to growing evidence that loneliness can be bad for our health, contributing to health problems including anxiety, heart disease and dementia.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory report on loneliness and social isolation in May, citing research suggesting a lack of social connection can be as dangerous as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

In the new paper, researchers at the University of Glasgow analyzed data from more than 450,000 participants.

The participants, between the ages of 38 and 73, answered questions about their social connectedness.

About 12 and a half years later, about 33,000 people had died, including more than 5,000 from cardiovascular disease.

The researchers looked at five measures of loneliness and isolation: feeling lonely often, not being able to trust a close companion, living alone, how often people visit with friends and family, and weekly group activities, each of which had an impact.

Those who had at least monthly visits from friends and family were less likely to die, the researchers said.