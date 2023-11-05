Hollywood studios made a final bid Saturday to end the actors’ strike that has paralyzed the industry for more than five months.

The studios made their latest offer this Saturday, however SAG-AFTRA leaders warned that they would need more time to analyze the terms of the offer.

The offer includes an enhanced residual bonus for high-performing streaming programs, comprehensive artificial intelligence protections, and the largest minimum increase in 40 years.

Under the proposal, actors who appear on the most-watched shows on each platform will see their standard streaming residual doubled. This represents an increase over the deal awarded to the Writers Guild of America, which won a 50% residual bonus for writers of high-performing shows.

AI remains a sticking point

The package also includes comprehensive protections on artificial intelligence, which is a major concern of the union. Offer requires consent from actors before their images are used in AI applicationsand establishes standards for the use of AI to create “digital doubles” of actors.

In addition, the offer includes an increase in the minimums for actors, which would rise by 30% in three years. This represents the largest increase from lows in 40 years.

SAG-AFTRA leaders warned Saturday that they would need more time to analyze and respond to the offer. Union leaders were expected to meet later on Saturday and would then advise the studios on next steps.

On the studio side, there continued to be some pessimism and frustration with SAG-AFTRA leaders, who they felt were dragging out talks unnecessarily. The studios tried to send a clear message with the show of executive strength and the decision to call it “last, best and final”: businessmen are aligned on these terms and the time has come to end the negotiations.

In its communications to members, the union has emphasized that many of the issues on the table are “existential” for actors.

Will the strike end this weekend?

It is still unclear whether an agreement can be reached this weekend. Artificial intelligence remains one of the most difficult issues to solve. The union has communicated that it must have certain protections against the creation of “digital doubles,” and it seems that the studios’ latest offer does not yet reach that point.

Across the industry, there has been widespread optimism that the strike is in its final days, even as it has far exceeded most expectations.

Fuente: Variety