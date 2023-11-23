Suara.com – Thousands of students and elements of society calling themselves the Alliance for Safeguarding Democracy covered their faces with paper masks depicting President Joko Widodo and former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman with a red cross.

The action was carried out during the Democracy Forum entitled ‘Students Together with the People Reject Dynastic Politics and Human Rights Violators’ at the Indonesian Institute of the Arts (ISI) Jogja Campus. In their action they also highlighted the Constitutional Court’s decision number 90/PPU-XXI/2023.

General Coordinator of the Alliance for Safeguarding Democracy, Muhammad Suhud, said that this democracy platform was a form of collective unrest over public issues, such as the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“The Constitutional Court’s decision shows that in Indonesia there is a decline in democracy that we need to continuously check as civilians and students,” said Suhud, in his written statement, which was received by Suara.com, Thursday (23/11/2023) evening.

There are 35 campuses in Jogja participating in this event. The Democracy Pulpit is also filled with theatrical actions that symbolize the emasculation of democracy today.

Public Relations of the Alliance to Maintain Democracy, Nur Rohman, said that his party was not only highlighting the issue of the MK’s decision. But it is also about freedom of expression, and activists are criminalized.

“Regarding the resolution of cases of human rights violations for 10 years, Jokowi’s promise has not been achieved to this day. Moreover, today the ethics of the elite, who are extraordinarily depraved, do not think about legal legality but ignore moral ethics,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Yogyakarta Cultural Observer, Widihasto, said that the action will continue to monitor and make people aware that democracy in Indonesia has experienced a setback ahead of the 2024 elections.

“People’s power is the main thing. Why do we criticize this country? Because we love this country,” he said.

Widihasto also emphasized that Indonesia would not become a developed country if its leaders violated the constitution and laws.

“When will we become a developed country if the political practices of the elite are Machivelian which allows any means to serve their agenda of power interests,” he said.