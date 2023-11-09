The Dutch midfielder takes stock of the rossoblù season, talks about Retegui’s absence (“now I’m aiming for Puscas and Ekuban”) and praises the Icelandic: “If it continues like this…”

Which is the real Genoa? Four months ago, in retreat in Moena, Kevin Strootman had postponed the invitation to respond about Genoa’s championship upon their return to Serie A: “Let’s talk about it later”. Now, almost a third of the way through, the rossoblù midfielder is trying to chart the course: “Gilardino and the managers are right. The first objective is salvation to be achieved as quickly as possible. And I believe that Genoa have demonstrated, starting from home matches, to be able to play and fight on equal terms against almost all teams. It would make no sense to say that we are aiming for something more, even if we have to win a lot of points with this squad.”