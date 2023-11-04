Aston Martin monopolized the second row in qualifying, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso able to take third and fourth positions. A surprising performance after the difficulties shown during the weekend in the United States and Mexico, but overall the British team did well on Friday in Brazil, building their own opportunities.

After the first two events of the triple header, Aston Martin put together a large amount of data, also analyzing the references obtained from the two different packages, namely the one with which the team raced up to Qatar and the one introduced in the Austin event. In that case the sprint had played negatively, because it had not allowed the Silverstone team to find the correct balance given the little time available, but the choice to change set-up under Parc Fermé for the race seemed to have once again given lifeblood to the AMR23.

However, the negative weekend in Mexico had cast some shadows, so much so that on the eve of the Sao Paulo round Fernando Alonso had explained how the choice would fall on a mix configuration between the two packages, so much so that the two drivers ran with the bottom of old specification. Undoubtedly there is still an entire weekend to face, but the result of the Brazilian Friday represented a sort of breath of fresh air, given that even before the big blow in Q3 the team had been able to overcome the cut of the second heat in most representative with both cars.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The two Astons appeared at the head of the queue in Q3

With a heavy storm on the way, Aston Martin ensured that both of its drivers were at the head of the queue that had formed at the lights to leave the pits before the start of Q3. Given the rapidly worsening conditions, it was essential to be able to go out early and impose one’s pace in the out-lap to properly warm up the tyres, a factor which had a negative impact, for example, on Mercedes’ qualifying.

By observing the chronometric references, in fact, one can appreciate how the drivers of the English team were able to make the difference over the Star’s rivals in the first sector, partly because they reached the finish line with warmer tires to face the first chicane , partly due to the speed gap highlighted by the W14 at top speed, with a disadvantage of 6 km/h on the main straight, which then recurred, albeit in a more contained manner, also on the acceleration leading to the braking section. turn four.

Even though Aston Martin then paid for a few too many errors on the part of its drivers in the central sector, especially in turn eight where Alonso came in wide when braking, the overall references of the intermediate time are still competitive when compared with those of Mercedes. Stroll was also the protagonist of a mistake in the last part of the lap, i.e. braking for turn twelve, where he was unable to hit the apex point and thus had to carry less speed along the way, even if the advantage on the final sprint allowed to reject the return of Lewis Hamilton.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Telemetry comparison between Stroll and Hamilton in Q3

“I think time will tell us whether we will be able to make the most of today and maintain this form in other places. I certainly don’t think we were lucky today, on the contrary, I think we created the luck. We were good at going to the front of the queue (at the end of the pit lane) and getting a good position on the track. The rain was approaching, so I think it was a smart move.”

Like many of the drivers who lapped in Q3, Stroll explained how the conditions were particularly difficult to decipher in the last heat, given the sudden increase in wind intensity and the change of direction, combined with the drop in temperatures: “I didn’t feel particularly comfortable in the car. It was really difficult in Q3 and then I think the wind changed direction. So it was still very tough. But I think we did a good job getting both cars, me and Fernando, to the front of the queue. The team did a good job of trying to show up first while waiting for the bad weather to arrive and it seems like a lot of guys missed out on their opportunities because of this. So I think luck was on our side today.”

Beyond the good performances shown in qualifying, Stroll explained that he doesn’t believe Aston Martin is third in the order, also because the McLarens seemed quite competitive. Lando Norris was in line to aim for the front row before a mistake at the last corner, while Oscar Piastri was betrayed by a spin right in the same area where his teammate had reached. Furthermore, Sergio Perez was forced to abandon the lap in the decisive moments of the heats, thus not being able to complete that attempt which would realistically have placed him at least on the second row.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The two Aston Martins are running on the old bottom

“I don’t think we’re third on paper. The conditions in Q3 were a bit strange and I think we managed to execute well, that’s for sure. We did well to start at the head of the queue in the pit lane and do our lap before “If the rain comes. But we’ll see what we can do in the race, the points will be won on Sunday”, said the Canadian.

“But it’s still a huge step compared to Mexico and Austin. In Austin we had a good race, but Friday and Saturday were difficult. So today is definitely the best qualifying and the best pace we’ve had in a long time.” “.

“We were competitive and I felt good in the car, so it was definitely a better day for us. Mexico is a difficult track for everyone, at high altitude and with little grip. The balance was good all day, I felt a good grip, and this is the moment where you can continue to improve and tidy things up.”

