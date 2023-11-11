The hands are, without a doubt, one of the most important parts of the body. Their care, and specifically that of the nails, is essential for both aesthetic and hygiene and health reasons. People, in fact, pay much more attention to the hands of others than is often thought.

Therefore, you may have noticed that streaks sometimes appear on your nails. Why do they come out and when can they be dangerous?

Actually, Its appearance can be due to different, very diverse reasons, and only in certain cases should it generate an alarm. and reveal to you that something is not right in your body.

Why do stripes appear on nails?

As we said, there is no single reason why streaks appear on your nails. Its origin can be very diverse. First of all, it is possible that if you have stripes on your nails you suffer from an inadequate diet. For example, It may mean that you have a lack of magnesium, iron or a deficiency of some vitamin. Also the absence of zinc generates it.

In more severe cases, nail stripes appear horizontally rather than vertically, and may darken.. This is when they may reveal kidney disease or cases of diabetes or thyroid. In these situations it is advisable to contact a doctor to know your diagnosis.

Stress, which has many ways of manifesting itself, can also cause streaks to appear on your nails: an overly demanding job, emotional ups and downs, etc.

Finally, some more superficial alteration cannot be ruled out, either due to trauma or dermal problems.

How can stripes on nails be removed?

Depending on the reason why stripes appear on the nails, the treatment may vary from one case to another. The first thing that is always recommended is to follow a healthy dietrich in protein and nutrients, eat fruit and vegetables to increase your body’s vitamins. Sometimes dietary supplements may be necessary.

Hydration also represents a key element here. Streaks on the nails can arise from drinking little water, or from repeated alcohol consumption, which causes dehydration of the body, so drinking plenty of fluid can help you see an improvement.

In that sense, Moisturizers are also important. Contrary to what many people think, they not only improve the softness and texture of the skin, but they hydrate and strengthen the nails.

Applying cream every night, for example, before going to bed, is usually a common recommendation from many dermatologists. Even if you don’t have stripes, you do want to have strong and healthy nails.

Ultimately, you should also pay attention to what tasks you use your nails for, if at all. Do not use polish for a period of time, avoid prolonged use of gloves or chemicalsfor example in the case of hairdressers who use dyes daily.

Thus, it is not entirely common that the appearance of stripes on the nails is related to a serious illness, but it cannot be completely ruled out either. If following these tips you do not notice improvement, it is time to consult a dermatologist or your trusted doctor.