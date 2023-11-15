Salvini precepts and the unions insist: we are on the verge of subversion. Strasbourg is worth a strike

“They can precept as long as they like, we don’t stop until we have obtained results. So Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the CGIL, on Agorà Rai Tre. And then again: “The general strike is confirmed for eight hours. Minister Salvini intervened by reducing from eight to four hours only for the public transport sector. We will evaluate with Landini what our behavior will be”, states the general secretary of the Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri and Rtl 102.5.

READ ALSO: The right to strike is a fine and delicate mechanism: it should not be abused

It has never happened in the history of the republic that a minister called for a confederal strike and it has never happened that the unions expressed their desire to violate the law. We are at subversion. Salvini’s move had been widely predicted but we see that the leader Maximo Landini either didn’t believe it or is looking for a bit of visibility to run for the next European elections with the Democratic Party to take flight towards Strasbourg. Excellent salary and oysters from Brittany are a pleasant avenue for the political struggle. The Uil counts for little and is only a remnant of the CGIL. From a legislative point of view, workers are naturally required to respect the law and if they do not do so they will incur penalties.

Matteo Salvini was very clear on this point: “In case of violation, swill suffer the sanctions provided by law. Whoever blocks Italy pays” and then also makes a political consideration: “Friday’s strike is a Pd-Cgil strike”. Cgil-Uil had already replied “no” to the Guarantor and the Minister of Transport to reduce from 8 to 4 hours the strike which will concern local public transport, railway transport, public sector workers, post offices and environmental workers.

Technically, the MIT will have until midnight today to issue an order, i.e. 48 hours before the start. There injunction can be challenged by the unions at the TAR but it does not reduce its effectiveness. But beyond the technicalities what matters is the political meaning and that is that for the first time there is a government that asserts its reasons – which are those of the citizens – compared to the excessive union power that has brought Italy to its knees and often for its own ends, not those of the workers.

For example of CGIL and the radar traces of the Uil were promptly lost when Renzi’s Democratic Party sensationally abolished article 18 of the Workers’ Statute, a bulwark of the trade union struggle and a mean figure for the left.

Furthermore, between CGIL and Pd there has always been a correspondence of loving feelings. Giuseppe Di Vittorio, just to give an example, in 1945 he was elected general secretary of the CGIL and in 1946 he was elected Deputy to the Constituent Assembly with the PCI in view of the principle of communicating vessels. Furthermore, unions in Italy are outlawed and everyone knows it but no one does anything. In fact, in the Constitution it is foreseen that they publish the budgets precisely to avoid dangerous suggestions and mixtures of which the founding fathers were well aware. Well, in many years, the famous union budgets have never been published, jealously guarded in some dusty drawer away from prying eyes.

And then there’s the Friday teasing. These remote-controlled strikes they always include a long weekend, generally on Friday but also on Monday when the gentlemen decide to go to the seaside or to the mountains for a long weekend, in the face of working citizens.

And then the right to strike, as he said Di Vittorio at the Constituent Assembly, it is a fine and delicate mechanism and should not be abused otherwise its effectiveness will be lost. It is enough to remember the case of the referendums proposed continuously by the radicals which no longer even made the news.

Subscribe to the newsletter