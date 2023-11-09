loading…

Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan delivered his speech at the Saudi Arabia – Africa Economic Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (9/11/2023). Photo/Pool

JEDDAH – In increasing its geopolitical role, the Saudi Arabian government is increasing economic cooperation and assistance to African countries.

Saudi demonstrated this by holding the Saudi Arabian and African Economic Conference in Riyadh, Thursday (9/11/2023). At the conference, Saudi not only demonstrated its commitment to Africa, but also emphasized increasing economic cooperation and financial assistance.

“This conference aims to enhance the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia and Africa,” said Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan at the opening of the Saudi Arabian and African Economic Conference. “We also see the acceleration of technology and the transformation of the modern economy and strengthening the global supply chain,” he said.

The conference will also strengthen the economic horizon and cooperation with African countries. Moreover, cooperation between Saudi and African countries is not only a geographical factor, but also has historical and future ties. Since ancient times, Saudi Arabia has been a trading partner of African countries. Now, Saudi is also a market for commodities from African countries.

“In facing global economic challenges, we believe the African continent has an important role in resolving these challenges,” said Al-Jadaan.

Partnerships with Africa continue to grow and will continue to do so in many sectors, from energy to infrastructure. “Saudi Arabia also considers African countries as investment destinations,” he explained.

In addition, Saudi Arabia will increase aviation cooperation and various economic development initiatives. “We are also increasing cooperation in building dams and schools in Africa,” he said.

Saudi also awarded 400 development projects in African countries. Then, Al Jadaan also revealed that the Saudi Development Fund would sign agreements worth 2 billion riyals or USD 533 million or IDR 8.3 trillion with African countries.

“We are working with partners to support Ghana and other countries regarding their debt,” he said in his opening speech at the Saudi Arabia-Africa Economic Conference in Riyadh, Thursday (9/11/2023).